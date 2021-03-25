2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended an invitation to all members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have either been suspended or sacked from the party.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, Divine Otoo Agorhome, in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show hinted that if the NDC is not ready to accept criticism from well-meaning members of the party, then the NPP is ever-ready to accept these persons.

“For the NDC, we pray that they should keep suspending those who speak their minds against Mahama and their leadership. If they continue suspending these ones, we are ready to welcome them and keep moving forward. So Allotey Jacobs is welcome. If Atubiga decides to join us, we will welcome him. Koku Anyidoho is also welcome. It is a game of numbers so they should join us”, he said.

The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has been fired from the party.

In a press release signed by General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the party said that its disciplinary committee found Mr Jacobs guilty of allegations of misconduct and anti-party conduct brought against him.

His sack comes after he was suspended from the NDC in 2020 for what the party described then as his persistent anti-party conduct.

Others such as Koku Anyidoho and Stephen Atubiga have also been suspended from the party.

The former was suspended on the basis of a petition by two registered NDC members about his conducts which they viewed to be in breach of the NDC’s constitution while the latter was said to have breached his earlier promises to refrain from denting the image of the party during a meeting with the national executives on February 24, 2021.

Again, Mr. Atubiga was accused of failing to apologize to a 2020 flagbearer aspirant, Joshua Alabi as directed by the party.