The Ekumfi Traditional Council has disassociate itself from the controversy surrounding the autopsy report of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

According to Council, they do not want to be roped into the issue which has since become topical following requests to President Akufo-Addo to make the autopsy report public.

The chiefs noted that, they would have preferred the issue to be discussed out of the purview of the media rather than the ongoing banter and display of division within the late statesman’s family.

“But it does appear that some narratives and aspersions do robe us in, and often cast some innuendoes that directly and negatively affect us as Nananom and people of Ekumfi.

“In view of this, we the Nananom of Ekumfi believe that if the extended or any member of the family has issues with the report, they could jaw-jaw with the immediate family to have their disagreement settled once and for all, instead of the recurring media banter.

“Nananom wish to state that the raging back and forth wrangling is not just appalling but also disgraceful and disgusting; projecting the family as a disintegrated one,” Nananom stated.

In a press statement addressing the controversy, the chiefs clarified that they have not elected nor delegated anybody nor group of persons to make the said request to the President.

“We therefore want to state emphatically that any attempt to link the Chiefs of Ekumfi to any such action is malicious, untrue and mischievous, and must be treated with the contempt it deserve,” they emphasised.

Nananom sounded a word of caution to anybody who would use the office of the Paramount Chief, Odeefo Akyin VIII to engage in the ongoing banter to desist or face their wrath.

“Ekumfi Nananom led by the Paramount Chief Odeefo Akyin VIII also wish to send a strong signal to anyone or group of persons purported to come from Ekumfi or elsewhere, and who allow themselves to be used to perpetuate such disgraceful and malicious act, may have to prepare to face the wrath of Nananom.

“The late Professor Atta Mills must be allowed to rest in peace!”