The President of the Ghana National Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, has called for the independence of the Electoral Commission to be respected by all Ghanaians in relation to the compilation of a new voters register.

He is also urging all political parties to act peacefully to safeguard the peace of the country in order to help businesses grow.

Dr Obeng’s comment follows concerns raised by some political parties including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the compilation of a new register of voters for this year’s elections.

He made this known during the inauguration of the Tenants of Makola Shopping Mall Association, a branch of the GUTA in Accra.

Dr Obeng said: “GUTA does not indulge in partisan politics but that does not mean that GUTA cannot express its opinion on national political issues.”

According to him, “Private sector businesses cannot grow without peace in the country, therefore, it should be the responsibilities of the citizens, irrespective of their trade or profession, to promote and protect the relative peace in the country.”

“We have heard and still hearing the issues about the compilation of the new voters register. We have also heard about the Inter-party Advisory Committee, the Eminent Persons Committee, political parties and other bodies on the voters register. We will like to advise that the independence of the Electoral Commission should be recognised by all Ghanaians, respected; and allow them to work without any fear or favour.”

He continued: “They are mandated by the Constitution to organise and manage elections in the country as an independent body. As a result, we want the Electoral Commission to be firm, resolute in the discharge of their duty as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and ensure that the 2020 elections are conducted in a transparent, free and fair for all.”