45 minutes ago

English born Almeria player Arvin Appiah cannot wait to return to action after Spain relaxed restrictions on lockdown with football set to return by next month.

The coronavirus pandemic grounded football activities worldwide and in Spain to a halt but teams in the first and second tier are set to begin from June.

Spain is one of the worst hit countries with the coronavirus pandemic infecting 264,663 with 26,621 deaths while 39,801 have fully recovered.

"It's a very passionate country. I went for a run yesterday and I do get a few fans saying 'Appiah, come on let's go'," Appiah told Sky Sports.

"They all support and it gives me the motivation to go that extra mile. I can't wait to get started," he added.

The former Nottingham Forest winger joined Almaeria in the summer as the club's record signing and is now a toast of the fans.

"At first I wasn't playing and I was getting used to the lifestyle, the culture and stuff but...when I started to play they were very welcoming, they really noticed what I brought to the team," says the 19-year old.

Appiah has made 13 segunda division appearances for Almeria this season.