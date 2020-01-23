2 hours ago

The government under a nationwide surveillance program, dubbed the Alpha Project, is expected to purchase 10,000 security cameras for National security operatives.

Revealing details of the initiative, the Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul, explained that this formed part of efforts aimed at reducing crime across the country.

Speaking to Citi News on the Alpha Project, Dominic Nitiwul assured Ghanaians that the government will continue to resource the Ghana Armed Forces in their quest to prioritize security at the country’s borders.

“We are working on the Alpha project at the National Security so that we can have cameras all over the country. We have this in almost every region so that as crime is committed, they can monitor and rewind the CCTV to know what is happening. This is being worked on, Parliament just passed the loan so we expect to have 10,000 cameras across the country [soon]. “

Bawumia gives assurance

In 2019, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, indicated that government was in the process of procuring 8,000 cameras to be deployed across the country as part of measures to boost the crime-fighting operations of the police.

He said the government was committed to resourcing the country’s police service to help it effectively fight crime.

He added that various measures have been taken to digitize the police’s information systems, noting that 1,000 cameras had already been deployed across the country.

“We’ve deployed about 1000 cameras across the country with a central monitoring centre in Accra, Tamale and Kumasi. The three centres will monitor all the 16 regions. So the 1000 cameras is just the first phase. The second phase will be a deployment of 8000 additional cameras. We want to have a situation where the police are helped very much in their fight against crime with real-time data so that we see what is happening virtually everywhere we can. It really helps,” Dr. Bawumia said.