2 hours ago

Caleb Amankwaah says he is in talks with Aduana Stars about extending his contract with the club which is close to expiring.

The defender has been linked with moves to Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and several other clubs with his Aduana contract close to expiring.

Speaking in an interview with Light FM, he confirmed that talks are underway with the club and hope to conclude a deal soon.

"We are still in talks for my contract renewal and hopefully will see what happens."

The impressive Caleb Amankwaah joined Aduana Stars from WAFA in a mouth watering deal some two years ago.

He was an integral member of the Aduana Stars team before the 2018 Ghana Premier League season was truncated.

He also featured in the club’s CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup campaign two seasons ago.

Amankwah was a member of the Black Meteors team who are preparing for the U-23 nations cup in Egypt.