1 hour ago

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with the Trashy Bags has distributed over 10,000 locally made nose masks to city dwellers to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID 19).

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Mayor of Accra, speaking at the launch of the “Wear Your Mask” campaign on Wednesday said the gesture was to ensure that everybody in Accra used nose masks to contain the pandemic.

The Mayor said the city was an epic center and the Assembly would do everything possible to prevent the spread of the disease, urging individuals to always use the nose masks to help in that direction.

According to him, experts said the virus was found in the droplets that come out of people’s mouths and sneezes, and the best way to keep the virus from spreading was to contain it, by wearing the masks.

“Even though people complained that the nose masks are not comfortable to use, I will appeal to all to recognized that we are not in normal times and we need to support government efforts to fight the spread of the disease”, he said.

He said the Assembly as part of its intervention to fight the spread of the disease, had mounted ‘Veronica’ buckets and soaps at vantage points in the city’s markets, provided hand sanitizers to practice good personal hygiene.

Mr Sowah encouraged residents in the city to wear nose masks when they step out of their homes since that would help in the effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

According to him, with the increasing number of confirmed cases being recorded daily, there was a chance of the continuous spread of the virus, hence the need for people to be on their guard by wearing the nose masks.

He said the AMA was working with all the assemblies in the city to intensify education on the campaign and the need to practice personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Mayor appealed to other corporate bodies to help in the production of nose masks to scale up the distribution of those who do not have.

Source: peacefmonline