The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has stepped up its revenue mobilisation efforts, with the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, personally leading a special inspection exercise at Makola Market to enforce compliance with Business Operating Permits (BOPs).

The exercise, carried out with the support of AMA’s Coordinating Director, Douglas N.K. Annoful, and a team of revenue officers, is part of a broader strategy to strengthen internally generated funds for the city’s development.

Mayor Allotey expressed concern over what he described as widespread non-compliance among shop owners. He urged traders to honour their obligations promptly, warning that offenders risk prosecution.

“We cannot continue to look on while some shop owners refuse to comply with the rules. The law is clear, and we will not hesitate to prosecute offenders. Everyone must contribute their fair share to run the city,” he cautioned.

As part of efforts to modernise the busy commercial hub, the Mayor announced plans to redevelop sections of Makola Market by replacing existing shops with three- to four-storey facilities. The initiative, he said, would ease congestion, improve organisation, and create a more conducive environment for traders.

In addition to the BOP inspections, the Mayor joined AMA staff in collecting market tolls. He called for transparency and accountability in revenue collection and urged officers to work diligently to ensure efficiency in mobilising funds critical to Accra’s growth.