The Public Health Emergency Response Management Team (PHERMT) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has rolled out six precautionary measures to contain and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Accra.

The measures were put in place when the PHERMT met to discuss the public health preparedness against COVID-19 pandemic for the Accra Metropolis in line with the President’s directive on measures to contain and prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

A statement signed by Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs Department of the AMA and copied to the Ghana News Agency has said.

It said the conduct of marriages at the AMA City Hall were limited to only the couples and witnesses (two from both the groom and the bride) and that all public gatherings and programmes at the Hall were suspended until further notice.

Also, the Police has been directed to ensure strict compliance concerning public gatherings in the metropolis.

The statement said all food vendors in the metropolis should provide handwashing facilities and observe hygienic standards per the Food Safety and Hygiene By-laws, 2017 of the Assembly.

It said all public toilets in the metropolis were directed to provide handwashing facilities at their entrances under acceptable sanitation standards as prescribed in the Sanitation By-law, 2017 of the Assembly.

“Drivers should endeavour to disinfect their vehicles (seat, door handle) using the bleach solution (parazone) and provide handwashing facilities (veronica buckets, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers),” the statement said.

It said the Metro Information Services Department would intensify its public education on preventive measures in markets, communities and other public places, while the Public Affairs Unit of the AMA would provide daily updates through their social media handles and other information outlets.

The Assembly entreated all to frequently wash their hands with soap under running water for 20 seconds, use hand sanitizers and cover their nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

“If you experience symptoms, call the emergency lines immediately on 0509497700, 0558439868, 0552222005 or visit the nearest healthcare centre.

Source: peacefmonline