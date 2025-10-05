7 hours ago

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has begun a judicial crackdown on businesses that ignored the mandatory closure directive during the National Sanitation Day exercise held on Saturday, October 4.

The move, described by officials as a decisive enforcement measure, marks the beginning of a tougher approach to maintaining cleanliness and order across the capital.

The nationwide clean-up, spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, witnessed active participation from Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey, Sector Minister Ahmed Ibrahim, and the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in key operational zones across the city.

According to Gilbert Ankrah, the AMA’s Public Relations Officer, several business operators were promptly issued summons for breaching the directive.

“We noticed some shop owners had opened for business despite the closure order. Our sanitation and public health officers swiftly moved in to take action,” Ankrah said in an interview with Channel One Newsroom.

He confirmed that the offenders will appear in court on Monday, stressing that the Assembly will pursue all legal avenues to ensure compliance.

The decision to refer offenders to court, rather than relying solely on fines, reflects the AMA’s intent to strictly enforce the Accra Sanitation Bye-laws (2017), which require all residents and businesses to participate in communal cleaning activities.

Teams of sanitation officers were deployed to major commercial zones, including the Central Business District, where compliance remained low despite prior public notices.

Officials believe the prosecutions will send a strong signal to deter future defiance.

Despite the isolated cases of non-compliance, Ankrah noted a significant improvement in overall participation.

“We recorded an increase of about 30 percent in turnout compared to previous exercises. The public response was very encouraging,” he said.

He added that clean-up crews were continuing operations in heavily polluted areas such as Agbogbloshie Market, targeting the removal of approximately 500 tonnes of waste before Monday.

Mayor Allotey has also declared October as ‘Sanitation Month’, with intensified clean-up campaigns planned across all 13 Sub-Metropolitan Districts under the AMA’s jurisdiction.

While applauding the citizen effort, Local Government Minister Ahmed Ibrahim admitted that poor logistics remain a major obstacle to effective sanitation management across the country.

“Some assemblies are still using tipper trucks to transport refuse. It’s not ideal. As sector minister, I’ll ensure the major cities receive proper compactors,” he said.

A recent Ministry survey revealed that over 60 percent of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) lack modern compactor trucks and rely instead on outdated vehicles, limiting their efficiency.

The Minister announced that government will soon procure 50 new compactors to strengthen sanitation operations in urban centers.

He further identified inadequate street lighting, affecting roughly 45 percent of city roads, as a major safety issue hampering early-morning and night-time clean-up exercises.

To address this, Mr. Ibrahim revealed an ongoing collaboration with the Ministries of Energy and Roads to roll out an accelerated street-lighting initiative, aimed at improving visibility, extending work hours, and enhancing safety for sanitation teams.