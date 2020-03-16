1 hour ago

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America(USA), Dr. Baffuor Adjei-Bawuah has asked Ghanaians living in the Diaspora to stay current with news updates on the deadly coronavirus and follow laid down guidelines by their home country and other relevant authorities.

In a press Statement on Thursday, the Ambassador hinted that the Embassy will provide periodic updates should there be any changes in the provision of all consular services including the acquisition of visas and passports.

The statement added:”In light of President Akufo-Addo’s address to the nation and the advisory from the host nation, I would like to encourage all Ghanaians in the Diaspora, particularly those in the United States of America, to take strict precautionary measures as outlined by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control.”

Health officials in Ghana, on March 12,2020 confirmed the first two cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu disclosed that the Noguchi Memorial Institute confirmed the reported cases.

According to him, the two individuals came into the country from Norway and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the two patients have been quarantined, the health minister told a Press conference Thursday.

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID -19 Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing.

“I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained. We wish to encourage every Ghanaian to take care of their health and that of their families by adhering to the following precautionary measures”.

Source: peacefmonline