14 minutes ago

The President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has been applauded by Zongo Communities in Ghana for his unflinching support for Islamic Banking in Ghana.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu through the Afro Arab microfinance, a subsidiary of the Afro Arab Group has been advocating for Islamic Banking to support the youth, men, and women residing in the Zongo Communities across the country and the entire African continent.

The Company led by the astute business magnate recently offered support to an upcoming business involved in importation by partnering with them to clear their goods from the Tema Harbour due to lack of funds.

The model employed in this partnership was based on Islamic Financing Being a Youth and haven’t been through some of these struggles as a businessman. Ambassador Salamu decided to step in to offer assistance through Islamic financing.

Islamic banking, which adheres to the principles of Shariah law, prohibits the charging or paying of interest (riba) and encourages risk-sharing ethical investment, and social welfare.

This Islamic financing model allowed the young importer to clear their shipment and continue their business venture without the burden of immediate financial obligations.

News of Ambassador Amadu’s act spread rapidly, generating admiration and gratitude from the Zongo communities in Ghana.

Speaking to local media outlets, members of the Muslim community praised Amadu for upholding the principles of Islamic banking, which they believe is a more ethical and inclusive financial system. They lauded his commitment to social welfare and his efforts to empower budding entrepreneurs through alternative financing methods.

“Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu is a true inspiration to us all,” said Aisha Bintu, a resident of Nima, one of Accra’s prominent Zongo communities. His dedication to Islamic banking not only provides us with financial options aligned with our beliefs but also demonstrates his genuine concern for the prosperity of our community.”

The Afro Arab Group of Companies, under his supervision, has played a pivotal role in various sectors, including finance, agriculture, real estate, and education.

He has consistently focused on supporting initiatives that uplift marginalized communities and foster economic growth.

With the assistance of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, these young importers have successfully hit the market with your goods.

This achievement stands as a testament to the positive outcomes that can be achieved through Islamic financing practices.

As the demand for ethical financial solutions continues to grow, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu’s dedication to Islamic banking serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to embrace this alternative system that aligns with their religious beliefs while promoting inclusive economic development.