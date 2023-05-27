8 minutes ago

The President and Founder of the Afro Arab Group of Companies, Ambassador Alhaji Alhaji Salamu Amadu, has fulfilled his pledge to Division One Women's League side Besiktas Ladies Accra as he pays to enroll the team in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Players and management of the team were issued with their NHIS cards at a short ceremony held on Friday in Accra.

It would be recalled that the President and Bankroller of Besiktas Ladies Accra, Mr. Mohammed Aminu Dawuda, together with the playing body and the technical team, paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu at the Afro Arab Group Office situated at Kokomlemle, Accra.

The affable young business magnate, who also serves as the Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development, pledged in his address when Besiktas Ladies Accra called on him to enroll the entire team in the National Health Insurance Scheme for them to have access to quality healthcare.

Mr. Dickson Boadi, speaking on behalf of the decorated businessman, noted that the doors of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu are always open to empower the youth and women in the Zongos and inner cities across the country.

"On behalf of Ambassador Salamu, I want to say congratulations to you all for successfully acquiring your health insurance cards," he said.

"President Aminu, the doors of Ambassador are always open to welcome notable initiatives that will help empower the youth and women in the Zongos and Inner Cities."

The President and Owner of Besiktas Ladies Accra heaped praise on Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu for his immense contributions to the good people of the Zongo Communities across Ghana, most especially the youth and women. Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu also serves as an ambassador for Afrikicks, a United States of America-based non-profit charity organization.

The 2023 Young Influential Ghanaian also promised to have a discussion with his international partners, Tracy Tanner and Pauline, who are based in the United States of America (USA) and have goals of empowering women across the world to support the Maamobi-based Women’s Football team.