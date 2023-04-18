3 hours ago

The Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has been named among the 100 most influential youth in Africa by the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation.

The President and Founder of the Afro Arab Group of Companies Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu was honoured for his immense contribution to the women and youth across the Zongo Communities in Ghana.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu in his remarks after receiving the award noted that he was honoured to be named among the 100 Most Influential Youth on the African Continent.

"I'm honoured to be named among the 100 Most Influential Youth in Africa. In Shaa Allah, Myself and Afro Arab Group will continue to empower the women and the youth in the Zongo Communities".

He added that as the Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development, he will continue to champion the Sustainable Development Goals 1, 6 and 11 to ensure poverty and sanitation challenges surging in the Zongo Communities are solved.

On his part, the Executive Director of the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation Dr Adebowale Salako eulogized Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and described him as an exemplary leader.

"Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu's unflinching contribution to the youth and women is unprecedented. I always described people of his calibre as exemplary leaders and I must say that he deserves to be celebrated on the African Continent".

Astute Blogger Kobby Kyei, Award-winning female sports journalist Juliet Bawuah, and Anita Akuffo were all honoured at the British Council, Accra-Ghana.