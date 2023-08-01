2 hours ago

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the President and Founder of the Afro Arab Group of Companies, has expressed his readiness to serve on the Board of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the African Club of the Century, whenever he receives a call from the club's Patron, Otumfour Osei Tutu.

In an interview with Joe Debrah on Wamputu Sports, the young business mogul revealed that he is a devoted supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and is always prepared to serve both the club and Asanteman.

"There are decisions I took alone which would have been better if I had gotten an adviser to give their opinion because such decisions also cost me a lot," he told 3 Sports.

"But I will just advise them [footballers] that they shouldn't sign contracts they do not understand.

“So far as a team wants you, you can take about four days to read and understand the contract presented before signing."

“You shouldn't be in a rush because there are contracts that can make you cry after signing."

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has shown his dedication to Asante Kotoko in the past by supporting the club with football boots and an undisclosed sum of money during a match against their arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, in previous years.

Apart from his passion for football and Asante Kotoko, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu is also focused on youth development.

He will be hosting the International Youth Day celebration, scheduled for August 12th, 2023, at the National Mosque in Kanda, to honor and celebrate the youth from the Zongo Communities.

His willingness to serve on the Asante Kotoko Board and his commitment to youth development demonstrate his dedication to making a positive impact both in the world of football and in the lives of young people in Ghana.

As an ardent supporter and influential figure, his involvement in the club's leadership could potentially bring added value and support to Kumasi Asante Kotoko's endeavors.