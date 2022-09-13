48 minutes ago

The Founder and CEO of the Afro Arab Group of Companies Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has emerged as the Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 at the just-ended Africa Industrial & Development Conference and Awards 2022 (AIDCA) hosted in Abuja, Nigeria.

The awards ceremony which was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja had the theme :" Enabling Transformation In The Digital Economy".

The renowned Ghanaian business mogul after been named as the Outstanding Entrepreneur in his remarks expressed his profound gratitude to the organisers of the Awards.

"I'm overwhelmed to be named as the Outstanding Entrepreneur of the year 2022. First of all, I thank Allah for this prestigious award and dedicate it to the youth from the zongos and all Africa living in deprived communities".

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu on behalf of the Afro Arab Board and Management affirm his love for Nigeria and appealed to both Ghanaians and Nigerians to keeping investing in Africa businesses and industries as well support the Africa Continental Free Trade Area ( AFCFTA). He further appealed to Nigerians for their unflinching support for the Ghana Black Stars ahead of the Mundial.

"On behalf of the Afro Arab board and management, I want to affirm our love for Nigeria and let me use this opportunity to appeal to my Nigerian brothers and Sisters to support the Ghana Black Stars even though it's unfortunate we beat you woto woto but as usual Ghana and Nigeria are like a brother and a sister", he added. Let’s also support the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) and invest more in African businesses and industries.

He noted that Ghana is a special country and that Ghana has been blessed enormously.

"Ghana is a special country. We have natural resources like gold which I brought some here and we can also boost of being the second largest producers of Cocoa. Every one of you will be given chocolate from Ghana. For my Nigeria friends, Africa is blessed as and if you think of of doing business today Africa is the destination and Ghana is the gateway".

Award-winning Nollywood actor Mr John Okafor also known as Mr Ibu heap praises on the Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu for his exemplary lifestyle and urge the youth in Africa to emulate him.

Some of the award winners were Olu of Warri, Pastor Adeboye, Mele Kyari while Charles Chukwuemeka emerged as the 2022 AIDA Outstanding Real Estate Company of the Year.

ABOUT AIDCA

The 2022 AIDCA is powered by Dotmount Communications Group in

collaboration with Yahoo Finance, Associated Press, and The Times of

Jerusalem.

It featured global thought leaders who shared ideas and discuss the

newest trends in development, economic issues and experiences from

across different countries on the continent.