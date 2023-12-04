57 minutes ago

In a remarkable ceremony at the National Theatre, Accra, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, was honored by the Islamic Personality Awards organizers. The accolade recognized his outstanding achievements, unwavering dedication to Islam, and commendable efforts in fostering development within Zongo communities.

The organizers, in their tribute, commended Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu for his exceptional contributions, highlighting his zeal and unflinching dedication towards the growth of Islam. They praised him for promoting Islamic principles by leading an exemplary life.

Upon receiving the award, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to the collective efforts of the Afro-Arab Group and our commitment to making a positive impact on the Zongo communities and promoting the values of Islam."

He went on to emphasize the importance of community development, stating, "Our work extends beyond business; it is about uplifting communities, fostering peace, and promoting the true essence of Islam. This recognition inspires us to continue our philanthropic endeavors."

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, also serving as the Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development, is renowned for championing peace and development in the Zongo Communities across Ghana through his philanthropic gestures. His multifaceted contributions have left an indelible mark, making him a revered figure within the community and beyond.

In an exclusive interview following the ceremony, Ambassador Amadu shared his vision for the future, stating, "I envision a future where Zongo communities thrive with education, economic empowerment, and a strong sense of unity. This award is not just a recognition of past efforts but a call to amplify our commitment to these goals. Together, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for all."