1 hour ago

Five suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

They are said to be part of the suspects who attacked a bullion van at Fomena in January this year and killed a police man.

According to the police, two of the suspects were also involved in the ambulance attack which led to the death of the ambulance driver at Aseseeso mountains in the Eastern Region, reports Graphic Online's correspondent in the Ashanti Region, Daniel Kenu.

In all, the police said there are a total of 10 suspects they have been looking for in those incidents out of which five have been arrested.

Related

Ashanti: Policeman killed in highway robbery, GH¢500,000 stolen [VIDEO]

Armed robbers attack ambulance transporting pregnant woman in labour

Ambulance driver shot by armed robbers dead

More to follow...