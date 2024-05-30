6 hours ago

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the primary defendant in the ongoing ambulance trial, has instructed his legal team to petition the Chief Justice to televise the remainder of the proceedings.

This request was detailed in a letter from his lawyers, Aziz Bamba and Associates, to the Chief Justice on Thursday, May 30.

Dr. Ato Forson explained that the request is prompted by recent allegations of misconduct against Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Last week, the third accused, Richard Jakpa, claimed that the Attorney-General had encouraged him to provide false testimony against Dr Ato Forson in the ongoing trial.

In support of Jakpa’s allegations, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) released a 16-minute recording purportedly capturing a conversation between the Attorney General and Richard Jakpa.

The recording allegedly disclosed Dame coaching Richard Jakpa on what statements to make in court to incriminate Dr Ato Forson.

At a press conference on May 28, NDC’s National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah asserted that the tape exposed a coaching session aimed at manipulating Jakpa’s testimony.

In light of these developments, Dr Ato Forson argues that broadcasting the trial live would ensure transparency and uphold the principles of open justice, allowing citizens to form informed opinions and hold participants accountable.

“In the wake of the recent exposé concerning the alleged misconduct of the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, I have instructed my lawyers to petition the Chief Justice for the live broadcast of all subsequent proceedings in the Ambulance Trial. This request is motivated by a deep commitment to transparency and open justice, principles that are fundamental to a fair and impartial legal system.”

“The allegations against the Attorney-General are deeply concerning. If true, they represent a serious breach of public trust and a threat to the integrity of our judicial system. It is imperative that these allegations be thoroughly investigated and that the public be given the opportunity to witness the proceedings firsthand,” Ato Forson posted on social media.