Private legal practitioner, Kweku Paintsil, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is merely playing politics with the alleged conversation between the third accused person, Richard Jakpa, and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah-Dame, in the ambulance procurement case involving Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to him, if the NDC has evidence, they should follow the proper legal processes instead of using press conferences to settle court matters.

“The NDC should just lodge a complaint at the rightful authorities if they feel the AG was unprofessional, but engaging in press conferences to settle matters is not the way to go,” he said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) released an audio tape on Tuesday, May 28, which they allege was intended to coerce Mr. Jakpa to implicate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

But the lawyer, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday stated that, the Attorney General cannot resign based on these allegations.

He argued that, such matters should not be addressed through press conferences and believes that the current situation is simply politically motivated.

“Why should he resign? The claims are not substantial enough to form the basis for resignation. An allegation is not enough to force a resignation or punishment. If the NDC feels the issue is against the law, they should bring an application. If the conduct is unprofessional, they should take it to the General Legal Council. Otherwise, it just looks like political gamesmanship, especially in an election year.” he stressed.