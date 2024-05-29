6 hours ago

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has clapped in back at Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame for accusing Richard Jakpa of plea bargaining to drop all charges against the accused.

According to Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo, plea bargaining is not wrong in prosecution of any criminal case.

According to Madam Sophia, the prosecution can seek to plea bargain in every criminal case unless there’s a law setting boundaries as to what cannot be plea bargained.

In an exclusive interview with Kasapa News’ Akokoraba Nyarko, she noted that even in murder cases, it can be applied.

This response is on the backdrop of Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame who recently released the full details of plea bargain letters sent to his office by the third accused, Richard Jakpa, in the ongoing ambulance purchase case.

This action comes after Jakpa claimed in open court that Godfred Dame approached him multiple times, seeking his assistance to implicate the first accused,

Dismissing Jakpa’s claims, the Attorney General insisted that Jakpa had actually sent several letters requesting a plea bargain to drop all charges against the accused.