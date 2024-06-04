4 hours ago

Essikado Ketan Member of Parliament (MP), Joe Ghartey has urged Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to be firm, strong and fair in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

The lawyer and former Attorney General has also asked Mr Dame to pray to God for guidance amidst the controversies the case has generated.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Ghartey said a court ruling would open the floodgates for commentary, hence the public must be hesitant to express opinions at the moment.

However, touching on the plea bargain which has become topical in the matter, Mr Ghartey said when situations demand it, it must be considered, citing personal experience.

“In a case which came to be known as the ‘Tagor Case’, we, the prosecution, relied on a recording of a conversation. The Court of Appeal rejected the evidence in the light of the law on privacy.

“As to whether a lawyer can meet a judge, I think every lawyer or judge will agree that it can happen. The Sallah case, which was in the 1960s, dealt with this matter to some extent. Whether the A-G should have excused himself in the circumstances is another question,” he explained.

Joe Ghartey believes recent happenings will make Mr Dame wiser, adding the A-G’s powers are not absolute but subject to law like all powers exercised in Ghana.