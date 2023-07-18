2 hours ago

Ameenu Shardow, the team manager of the Black Stars, has expressed his opinion that former coach Otto Addo should have remained in charge of the Ghanaian national team.

Addo took over as coach after a disappointing AFCON campaign and successfully guided the team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, at the World Cup in Qatar, the team under Addo's leadership was eliminated in the group stage, earning only three points out of a possible nine.

Following the tournament, Addo left his position, and former Newcastle United and Brighton manager Chris Hughton was appointed as his successor.

During an appearance on 3 FM's Sports Ultras, Ameenu Shadow shared his belief that the national team would have made significant progress if Otto Addo had continued as the coach.

Shadow expressed optimism that Addo would have acquired valuable experience and knowledge, which would have contributed to his growth as a coach.

"We would have been better if Otto Addo stayed as the Black Stars coach. I have always maintained that Otto Addo made mistakes at the World Cup because he had not been in that position before," Shadow stated.

He further emphasized that Otto Addo is someone who learns and improves on the job, and Ghana would have benefited from his continued presence as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Ameenu Shadow's remarks highlight his belief that the team would have experienced significant development if Otto Addo had remained in charge.