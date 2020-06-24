3 hours ago

American rapper, Snoop Dog has shown his admiration for Ghanaian comic rapper, AY Poyoo.

The popular rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur, and actor reacted to a video of AY Poyoo on Instagram.

During a live video on Instagram with American comedian Michael Blackson, Snoop Dog began his reaction with a laughing emoji to support the young chap.

In another comment sighted by Zionfelix.net, Snoop wrote: “I’m. Da goat. Bah. Bah. Bah.”

AY Poyoo earned attention following his funny style of rapping. His way of dressing also accounted for his popularity.

Getting a global recognition within a short time of his emergence proves that he is doing something right.

Check screenshots of Snoop Dog’s reactions below.