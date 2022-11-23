1 hour ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will kickstart their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey against the Selecao of Portugal on Thursday at Stadium 974 in Doha.

American referee Ismail Elfath will be the center referee for the game when both teams clash.

The 40-year-old referee is making his first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup having impressed greatly in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

He was also present at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019 and will be making his debut at the biggest stage with

The American will be assisted on the lines by compatriots Jonathan Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins while French female refer Stephanie Frappart will be the fourth referee and Amando Villareal heading the VAR room.

The game is scheduled to come off at 1600 hours GMT Thursday, November 24, at the Stadium 974.

Ghana will be hoping to cause a huge upset by beating Portugal in their World Cup opener.