7 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has urged Ghanaians to temper their expectations following the presentation of the 2026 Budget by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Although he acknowledged the budget’s focus on growth and development, Dr Adam expressed concern that the allocation for capital expenditure is insufficient to deliver the level of infrastructure transformation the country needs.

“Capital expenditure in 2026 is projected at just 3.6% of GDP—far below what is required for any meaningful developmental impact,” he stated.

Addressing journalists on Friday, November 14, Dr Adam explained that rigid expenditure items continue to dominate the national budget, squeezing out the fiscal space needed for investment. He noted that wages alone account for 5.7% of GDP, interest payments 3.6%, and statutory transfers approximately 4%.

“These rigid components consume more than two-thirds of total spending, leaving very little room for transformative investments. In reality, the 2026 Budget is not investment-driven and conceals deep-seated challenges,” he cautioned.

He further argued that the structure of the budget remains unchanged, indicating no real shift in government spending priorities.

“We urge Ghanaians to seriously manage their expectations because the country may be heading into yet another year of disappointment,” Dr Adam added.