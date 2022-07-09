1 day ago

Aspiring Deputy NDC Women's Organiser for the Asante Akim Central Aminatu Is-hark has sent warm Eid al Adha greetings to Muslims, wishing them "joy, happiness, peace and prosperity'.

The young and ambitious lady believes the Eid day offers the opportunity for Muslims to have a day filled with happiness.

Muslims around the world are celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha, which commemorates Prophet Ibraham's willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

The festival begins on the last day of the Hajj rituals and can continue for three days in which prayers are offered in the mosque, new clothes are worn by the Muslims and greetings are exchanged.

In Ghana, majority are observing their Eid prayers on Saturday 9th July, the first day of the three.

"On this holy festival, I am wishing you a day filled with lots of laughter and happy moments," she said in a specially-designed Eid flyer.

Miss Aminatu herself, a devoted Muslim, had joined thousand of Muslims on Saturday to perform the Special Eid Prayers at the Konongo Muslim Park.

Eid-al Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, is one of the two most important Islamic festivals.

It is celebrated because Prophet Ibrahim agreed to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience.

The devil enticed Ibrahim to save his son and not obey Allah’s command. Ibrahim didn’t pay any heed to the devil's evil thoughts and was about to sacrifice his son.

As Ibrahim was going to kill his son to prove his devotion towards the Almighty, an angel appeared and presented a lamb to be killed instead of his son.

Therefore, on this day Muslims perform an act called ‘Qurbani’, in which they sacrifice an adult and healthy animal which can be a goat, sheep, cow or a camel. The meat of the sacrificed animal is then shared among friends, family and the needy.

Miss Aminatu Is-hark is currently the constituency Deputy Treasurer but she's vying for the Deputy Women Organiser position in the upcoming contest slated for September this year.