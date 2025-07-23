1 hour ago

The government has uncovered a case of ammunition theft within the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), predating the 2024 transfer of unaccounted rounds to the National Security Secretariat.

Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah revealed the development during a working visit to the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, part of his ongoing tour of key military institutions. He linked the proliferation of illegal firearms, especially in areas with persistent chieftaincy disputes, to the unauthorised possession of ammunition.

He assured the public that the government is taking swift and decisive action to investigate and tighten security protocols to prevent such breaches in the future.

“I have disclosed that in 2024, there was an incident of ammunition moving from the Ghana Armed Forces to the National Security in 2024. As we speak, the National Security Secretariat under President Mahama is investigating the movement of ammunition."

“Beyond that particular case is another one that we have uncovered, that prior to the 2024 incident, there was also theft of ammunition within the Ghana Armed Forces."

“I am raising this because such ammunitions find their way into the hands of people who are not well trained and have ulterior motives,” he said.