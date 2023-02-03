36 minutes ago

The Board of Amnesty International Ghana Section (AIG) has appointed Genevieve Partington as the new Country Director.

This appointment took place after an extensive recruitment exercise in October 2022.

Genevieve Partington is a staunch human rights advocate and an international development expert. She has studied and worked in Ghana, France, and The Netherlands hence has a wealth of experience in project management, gender, and human rights advocacy.

She speaks both English and French and this has enabled her to work in various capacities at the French Embassy in Ghana, Child and Youth Finance International and most recently at Oxfam as the Regional Gender Project Coordinator and Interim Programme Manager for the Gender Justice and Social Inclusion Pillar.

Genevieve earned an MA in Development Studies Major in Social Justice Perspectives specialising in Women, Gender and Development from the Institute of Social Studies, Erasmus University Rotterdam, The Netherlands and an MA in International Relations and Political Science from the University of Jean Moulin Lyon 3, France.

She is also a proud product of the University of Ghana, where she studied Political Science and French for her Bachelor of Arts degree.

Genevieve was appointed Country Director of Amnesty International Ghana Section in February 2023 and will head the management of the Section as its Country Director.

Genevieve will make history by being the first woman to occupy the position of Country Director since the establishment of Amnesty International Ghana Section, in 1973.

In her free time, she enjoys mentoring young women and preparing them for work in international development. Her dream is to create a more inclusive society where human rights are not only promoted but respected and where people are valued equally regardless of their differences.

Source: Amnesty International Ghana