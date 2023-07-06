3 hours ago

Human rights organization, Amnesty International-Ghana, has vehemently opposed attempts by Members of Parliament to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Amnesty International-Ghana says it still opposes the Promotion of Proper Sexual Human Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill in its current shape and form.

Amnesty International-Ghana mentioned that the Bill still promotes hate for persons identified as LGBTQ.

Parliament yesterday July 5, adopted the motion for the passage of the Bill that has seen all 257 MPs in support.

In an interview with Citi News, the Country Director for Amnesty International-Ghana, Genevieve Partington, argued that the Bill still needs tweaking.

“There are so many things I can pull out from the law. I’m an ally, I’m identified as an ally, it also said from the Bill that, if you are an ally of LGBTQ community, that means you are living amongst people who have a different sexual orientation. I don’t see how that affects my life in any way. How does a man sleeping with a man within closed doors in their bedroom affect my life?” Genevieve Partington asked.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, has emphasized that the Bill represents the desires of Ghanaians.

He mentioned that the bill garnered support from various authorities, including Parliament and the clergy.

