1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, is optimistic about Prosper Narteh Ogum's second term as the club's coach, citing the wealth of experience he brings to the table.

Ogum previously led the Porcupines to their 24th Premier League title during the 2021/22 season but resigned before the following season.

After a less successful stint with Seydou Zerbo as coach, Asante Kotoko has rehired Ogum to bring about positive changes.

The club had a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, finishing fourth in the league, and falling short in both the CAF Champions League and the FA Cup.

Amos Frimpong believes that Ogum's return is a step in the right direction and that the coach has gained valuable experience since his first tenure.

“The second coming of Prosper Narteh Ogum will be a good thing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko because, in his first coming, he did not have a lot of experience but he still managed to win the Premier League title,” he told Citi Sports

“Coming back again, I am pretty sure he has gathered a lot of experience. This time around he is going to work harder than the first time and aslo win a lot of trophies for the club.”

“A lot will be expected from him this time around, most of the players he worked with in his first stint are not there, so he’s going to work with different players this time around.”

“This will be a very good challenge for him, and I think the experience he has also gathered at the national side [Black Galaxies], will help him.”

Despite not having much experience in his initial stint, Ogum still managed to secure the Premier League title. Now, having served as an assistant coach for the Black Galaxies national team, Frimpong is confident that Ogum will be better equipped to succeed this time around.

With the departure of many players from Ogum's previous tenure, Frimpong recognizes that the coach will face new challenges with a different squad.

However, he believes that the experience gained at the national level will aid Ogum in overcoming these hurdles.

Amos Frimpong's assessment is that Ogum's return will be beneficial for Asante Kotoko.

He expects the coach to work harder than before and lead the team to more trophies. With the right blend of experience and determination, Ogum has the potential to guide Asante Kotoko to success in both domestic and international competitions.