1 hour ago

Defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Police Ladies are set to clash in the highly anticipated Women's FA Cup final on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the reigning title holders and league champions, enter the match with a strong determination to secure victory and claim the double for the second consecutive year.

Throughout the campaign, they have exhibited their dominance by defeating formidable opponents such as Dormaa Soccer Candy Academy, Supreme Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy, Prisons Ladies, and Army Ladies in a thrilling six-goal encounter (5-1) to earn their spot in the final.

On the other hand, Police Ladies will be vying for their second FA Cup title, aiming to replicate their success from the inaugural edition in 2016 when they emerged as champions.

The "service team" has enjoyed an impressive run in the competition, eliminating teams like Rootz Sistaz, Berry Ladies, Bolga All Stars Ladies, and Pearlpia Ladies to reach the final.

The spotlight will be on Ampem Darkoa's prolific striker, Mary Amponsah, who has been in sensational goal-scoring form throughout the campaign.

Her attacking prowess will be a key factor in Ampem Darkoa's quest for victory.

Conversely, Police Ladies will rely on the solid defensive presence of Philicity Asuako to thwart Ampem Darkoa's attacking threats and secure a positive outcome for her team.

The highly anticipated final is scheduled for a 4:00 pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on Max TV and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Facebook page.

Football enthusiasts and supporters of both teams can look forward to an exciting encounter as Ampem Darkoa and Police Ladies battle it out for the coveted Women's FA Cup trophy.