3 hours ago

In a gripping showdown on Friday evening, Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerged triumphant, retaining their Ghana Women's Premier League title by defeating Hasaacas Ladies 5-4 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

The Techiman-based team secured their fourth Premier League championship after a hard-fought battle against the Southern Zone champions at the prestigious Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese during the 2022/23 Women's Premier League final.

The highly anticipated match reached a deadlock after the regulation time and an additional thirty minutes of extra-time concluded with a 1-1 stalemate.

Hasaacas Ladies displayed an outstanding performance in the first half, dominating play. However, their inability to convert their chances resulted in a goalless draw at halftime.

Hasaacas Ladies continued their impressive offensive efforts into the second half and finally broke the deadlock on the hour-mark when Doris Boaduwaa scored a brilliant header, giving her team the lead. Despite their best efforts to hold on to the advantage until the final whistle, they could not prevent Ampem Darkoa Ladies from making a comeback.

As the game progressed, Ampem Darkoa Ladies grew in confidence and gradually gained the majority of possession. Their persistence paid off in the match's dying moments when winger Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah embarked on a remarkable solo run and skillfully found the back of the net, leveling the score in the 84th minute.

The intensity continued into the extra-time period, with both teams displaying remarkable skill and determination. However, despite their five-star performance, neither team managed to find the elusive winning goal during the additional 30 minutes.

Ultimately, Ampem Darkoa Ladies showcased their superiority over Hasaacas Ladies in the penalty shootout, prevailing with a 5-4 victory.

Their composure and precision from the penalty spot secured their championship title once again, solidifying their position as one of the top teams in the Ghana Women's Premier League.