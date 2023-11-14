2 hours ago

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' coach, Joe Nana Adarkwa, expressed admiration for his team's adherence to instructions and strategic planning in their recent victory against Huracanes FC during the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions secured a spot in the semifinals after a convincing 3-1 triumph over the Equatorial Guinean side in their final group game on Sunday.

In a post-match statement, Coach Adarkwa commended his young and enthusiastic squad for understanding the significance of the game and executing the devised game plan effectively.

He remarked, "We knew our last group game against Huracanes FC was going to be difficult, so we did a lot in training, and I am glad the ladies stuck to our game plan and delivered."

Reflecting on their journey in the tournament, Coach Adarkwa acknowledged a lapse in focus during their second game against AS Mande but lauded the team's resilience against Huracanes FC.

"They really played their hearts out, unlike our second game against AS Mande, where they were complacent and unfocused," he recounted.

Taking a cautious approach, Coach Adarkwa emphasized the team's focus on one game at a time. Looking ahead to the semifinals, he stated, "Next is the semifinals, and we, the Technical team, are working on keeping the ladies on their toes not to lose focus again."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have swiftly moved to San Pedro to continue preparations for the semifinal clash against Sporting Club Casablanca at Stade Laurent Pokou on Wednesday, November 14, 2023.

The team is poised to build on their recent success and vie for a coveted spot in the CAF Women's Champions League final.