1 hour ago

Nana Joe Adarkwa, the coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, has expressed disappointment following his team's semifinal defeat to Sporting Club Casablanca in the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions fell short in the semifinals, losing in a 3-2 penalty shootout to the Moroccans after a 2-2 draw in regular and extra time.

Despite the setback, Nana Adarkwa remains focused on finishing the competition on a positive note as Ampem Darkoa prepares for the third and fourth place game against AS FAR.

Reflecting on the challenging match, Adarkwa acknowledged the complexity of the encounter, particularly the decisive penalty shootout.

“It was a very complicated match which came down to penalties and unfortunately, we lost and it is very painful. It's very painful to lose but we have to boost the morale of the girls to play well in this last match. We had to count on penalties, and it was not easy. We had to take advantage of the opportunities and not wait for penalties," he said after the game.

He emphasized the importance of boosting the morale of the players for their upcoming match and highlighted the need to capitalize on opportunities rather than relying on penalties.

Comfort Yeboah, who opened the scoring for Ampem Darkoa, later turned the ball into her own net, resulting in a 1-1 scoreline.

Jennifer Owusua restored the lead for Ampem Darkoa with a remarkable strike before halftime. However, SC Casablanca leveled the score from a penalty after the break, leading the game to go into extra time.

While disappointment lingers, Adarkwa's focus is on motivating his team for the third-place playoff, aiming to finish the tournament on a positive and competitive note.