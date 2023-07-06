2 hours ago

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the reigning league champions, now know their opponents for the WAFU B CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers following the draw held in Morocco.

The team has been placed in Group B alongside AS Garde National from Niger and Amis Du Monde from Togo for the upcoming competition.

In Group A, the other pairing includes Delta Queens from Nigeria, Athletico D'Abidjan from Ivory Coast, USFA from Burkina Faso, and Sam Nelly FC from Benin Republic.

The tournament is set to commence on 18 August in Nigeria, and the eventual winner will secure the sole CAF Women's Champions League ticket available to WAFU Zone B.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, determined to represent their club and nation with pride, will face tough competition as they strive to emerge victorious in the qualifiers and secure their place in the prestigious CAF Women's Champions League.