Defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies have surged to the top of the Northern Zone in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

Despite missing the opening phase of the season due to their participation in the CAF Women's Champions League, they are level on 15 points with second-placed Northern Ladies, holding two games in hand.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' remarkable form since their return from the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League in Cote D'Ivoire has propelled them to the summit of the league.

They are eyeing a record fourth consecutive crown in the Northern Zone.

In their latest game, Ampem Darkoa Ladies secured a 2-1 victory over Pearlpia Ladies, underlining their dominance in the league.

The defending champions are set to maintain their momentum as they aim for another title in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

Below is the League standings and Matchday 7 results: