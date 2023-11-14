1 hour ago

Ghanaian champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, have received a prestigious nomination for Women's Team of the Year in the upcoming 2023 CAF Football Awards.

The 'Nana Mma' outfit demonstrated their prowess by emerging victorious in the Ghana Women's Premier League, clinching the title after defeating sworn rivals Hasaacas Ladies in the final via penalty shootouts.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies further solidified their credentials by securing the WAFU Zone B Championship, narrowly overcoming Nigerian side Delta Queens in the final to emerge as winners.

This triumph also earned them a coveted spot in the main competition for the first time.

Currently participating in the ongoing Women's Champions League, Ampem Darkoa Ladies have made an impressive debut, advancing to the semi-finals after finishing at the top of Group B, ahead of reigning champions ASFAR.

The 2023 CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled for Monday, December 11, in Morocco, where Ampem Darkoa Ladies will contend for the Women's Team of the Year accolade.

The nomination reflects their exceptional achievements and contributions to women's football in the continent.