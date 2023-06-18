1 hour ago

In yet another historic feat, Ampem Darkoa Ladies has clinched the domestic double for the second year in a row, solidifying their place in Ghanaian football.

As reigning Women's Premier League champions, they showcased their tenacity and skill in an exhilarating Women's FA Cup final against Police Ladies, ultimately emerging triumphant with a 3-1 win in extra time.

The final proved to be a tightly contested match, with a goalless first half keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

However, Police Ladies managed to break the deadlock in the 60th minute with an impressive goal from Mary Berko, catching Ampem Darkoa Ladies off guard.

Undeterred by the setback, Ampem Darkoa Ladies displayed remarkable resilience and determination.

With only ten minutes remaining in regular time, striker Ophelia Amponsah stepped up and scored the equalizer, forcing the match into extra time.

The first 15 minutes of extra time passed without further goals, intensifying the already high tension on the field.

However, Ampem Darkoa Ladies demonstrated their dominance in women's football when Mary Amponsah found the back of the net just two minutes into the second half of extra time.

Unsatisfied with just one goal, Mary Amponsah swiftly struck again, scoring her second goal a mere 60 seconds later. This secured a comfortable two-goal lead for Ampem Darkoa Ladies and sealed their victory.

This exceptional achievement of securing the domestic double for the second consecutive year stands as a testament to the outstanding talent and unwavering determination of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Their remarkable success also grants them the opportunity to represent Ghana in the WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies' consistent excellence underscores their status as a formidable force in Ghanaian women's football and solidifies their position as one of the top teams in the country.

Their remarkable journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring footballers and highlights the immense potential within Ghana's women's football landscape.