Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladiess booked their place in the semifinals of the CAF Women’s Champions League with a convincing 3-1 victory over Huracanes FC on Sunday.

The match showcased Ampem Darkoa Ladies' attacking prowess, with Tracey Twum opening the scoring in the 9th minute through a stunning free kick.

The Ghanaian side dominated the first half, with goalkeeper Debora Brown making crucial saves to maintain their lead.

In the second half, Tracey Twum continued her stellar performance, capitalizing on a defensive mix-up to score her second goal.

Substitute Nyayimaya sealed the victory with another goal in the 88th minute, demonstrating the team's cohesive play.

Despite Huracanes FC grabbing a consolation goal in the 92nd minute, Ampem Darkoa Ladies secured a well-deserved semifinal berth.

They will now face Sporting Casablanca in the upcoming semifinal clash scheduled for Wednesday.