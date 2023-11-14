1 hour ago

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the reigning champions of the Ghana Women’s Premier League, are gearing up for a crucial semi-final showdown against Sporting Club Casablanca this Wednesday.

The team secured their spot in the semi-finals after a commanding performance against Huracanes FC in the final Group B game of the CAF tournament held in Ivory Coast.

In the Sunday evening match, Ampem Darkoa Ladies demonstrated their prowess as they cruised past Huracanes FC. Tracy Twum, the leading markswoman, showcased her skills with a beautifully converted free-kick in the first half, giving her team a narrow lead.

In the 72nd minute of the second half, Twum scored again, securing a brace for herself. Gnabegkan Nyayimaya added another goal in the 88th minute, sealing a 3-1 victory for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Despite a late equalizer from Huracanes FC, it only served as consolation for the opposing side.

The Ghanaian champions had previously beaten ASFAR 2-1 in their opening game but faced a setback with a 3-0 loss to AS Mande in their second match.

Now, as they prepare for the high-stakes semi-final against Sporting Club Casablanca, Ampem Darkoa Ladies aim to continue their pursuit of success in the CAF tournament.

The semi-final clash is scheduled to take place at the San Pedro Stadium, where Ampem Darkoa Ladies will look to secure a spot in the final with another impressive performance.