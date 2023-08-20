6 hours ago

In a determined stance, Joe Nana Adarkwa, the head coach of Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, has made it clear that their journey to Nigeria is not for a mere participation, but with a resolute aim to secure the championship trophy in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

After clinching victory over sworn rivals Hasaacas Ladies in the Women's Premier League final, the 'Nana Mma' team has once again earned the honor to represent the nation in the WAFU Zone B edition, further solidifying their presence on the African stage.

Departing the Ghanaian shores just a few days ago, the team now finds itself in Nigeria, the host country for the tournament.

Their preparations have been marked by eagerness and a strong work ethic, driven by their determination to surmount the challenges that eluded them last year.

Speaking in anticipation of the upcoming matches, coach Joe Nana Adarkwa conveyed his confidence in his players, asserting their readiness for action without any injuries hampering their prospects. He reiterated their clear objective—to claim the title and secure a coveted spot in the prestigious Champions League for the first time.

"Our extensive preparations for the WAFU Zone B qualifiers began immediately after our league victory, and we are aiming for nothing less than a win. Our preparations have been thorough, and we're fortunate to have a fit squad."

"My players are well aware of the significance of this tournament. Last year, we reached the final but couldn't clinch victory. This time, our aim is unambiguous—to triumph and secure qualification for the main competition."

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will commence their campaign this evening, facing Togolese champions Amis du Monde at the Samuel Ogbemudia Sports Stadium with determination and hopes of a successful start to their journey.