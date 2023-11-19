2 hours ago

Morocco’s AS Far secured a third-place finish in the CAF Women’s Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Ampem Darkoa.

The match took place at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Saturday, 18 November.

AS Far, the former champions, had to settle for the third-place contest after being eliminated in the semi-finals by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ampem Darkoa, making their debut in the competition, achieved the fourth position in their maiden appearance after being knocked out in the semi-finals by SC Casablanca.

The opening goal came in the 33rd minute, courtesy of a Mafia Nyame strike, giving AS Far a lead. Ghizlane Chebbak extended the advantage just before the halftime break with a goal in the dying minutes of the first half.

Despite Ampem Darkoa having some promising moments in the second half, AS Far's defense remained solid, limiting scoring opportunities for the Ghanaian side.

With no additional goals in the second half, AS Far secured a 2-0 victory, claiming the third-place position in the CAF Women’s Champions League, Cote d’Ivoire 2023.