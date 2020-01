42 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Ampomah has return to retaining at Fortuna Düsseldorf after taking time off to grace his sister's wedding in Spain. The Fortuna Düsseldorf squad has pitched camp in Marbella, Spain and the proximity made it simpler to return in time. He started training on Sunday afternoon.

Amponsah is expected to feature for the Bundesliga side on their first test match against Twente Enschede.

The 24-year-old managed just six appearances before the winter break after suffering injury during pre-season.

He will be seeking to get more game time in the second half of the season.