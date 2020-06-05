45 minutes ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender, Stephen Frimpong Manso has urged the new board of the club to invest heavily in an academy that will churn talents for the club going into the future.

He says the club must shelve any plans of rushing to play in African inter club competitions and think of building a solid base by training and harnessing talents from their own academy instead of stumping out cash for expensive flops.

Owner of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu II recently announced a nine member board chaired by Dr Kwame Kyei with a lot of astute corporate executives and other professionals also on it.

Frimponh Manso says the new board will be successful If they start building from the base with training their own players from their academy.

"The Academy is Kotoko future. If it is instituted, the team will be stable forever because that is how the trend of football is going, you can't be buying players every season," he told Kumasi based Light FM.

"The set-up should even start from the Under 10 and rank through. They should stop thinking about winning Africa and build a solid foundation first and afterwards, it will come automatically."

"The board of directors constituted at Kotoko is good but they should determine the problem of conflict which keeps repeating between them(Board) and the management from time immemorial," he added.

"They should come together and work peacefully with a strong laid down structure for the progress of the club."