15 minutes ago

Ex-staff of the Multimedia group, Nana Yaa Brefo, has disclosed how an elderly woman was taken to the hospital upon hearing news of her resignation.

The former co-host of ‘Badwam’ morning show on Adom TV said the love shown her these past few days after her resignation has been massive.

“The outpour and love showed me has been massive. I can show you some messages on my phone an elderly woman has been admitted to the hospital because of my resignation.”

She described her show as therapeutic adding that it has provided some sort of solace to her viewers in several instances.

“Some watch me on Adom TV and all their troubles and burdens go away. Although we are not doctors but we try our best to take their problems away. Those things motivate me a lot.”

Reacting to some section of the public that is excited about her resignation, Nana Yaa said:

“You cannot be liked by everybody but the number of people that have shown love to me within this short space of time is overwhelming,”

Nana Yaa Brefo announced her resignation from the Multimedia Group Limited on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Her exit, however, adds her to the list of staff from the company who have exited recently following a re-assignment of duties at the media firm.

Credit: Ghanaweb