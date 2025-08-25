2 hours ago

Tax analysts are urging the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to tread carefully in its plan to tax the foreign income of Ghanaians living overseas, warning that poorly managed implementation could trigger double taxation and erode public trust.

The GRA recently confirmed that it has issued more than 1,000 letters to citizens with assets or earnings abroad, directing them to reconcile foreign tax payments with domestic obligations.

Tax consultant Francis Timore Boi told Citi Business News that while the initiative could help broaden the tax net, accuracy, fairness, and education must be prioritized.

“We must apply tax treaties correctly to avoid duplication of payments. Public education should come first, because many may not even be aware they are required to declare foreign income. Also, not every flagged account necessarily belongs to a taxable Ghanaian resident, so mistakes could undermine confidence,” he said.

He cautioned that treating non-compliance as deliberate evasion rather than lack of awareness could backfire. “The GRA should focus on encouraging compliance, not discouraging it,” Mr. Boi added.

Speaking at the 2025 Annual International Tax Conference on August 23, GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong defended the policy, stressing that it leverages international data-sharing systems under the Automatic Exchange of Information framework.

“With today’s global tax network, if you have investments and assets abroad, we receive that information. Our aim is to compare what has already been paid outside with what is due in Ghana, and ensure that any differentials are accounted for so Ghana gets its fair share,” he explained.

According to him, the initiative is central to efforts to close compliance gaps and mobilize more non-oil revenue as part of Ghana’s ongoing fiscal consolidation drive.