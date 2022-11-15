2 hours ago

Founder of the National Liberation Congress, NLC, Stephen Atubiga has spoken about the stellar qualities of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia amid an investigative exposé in which he was mentioned.

The former National Democratic Congress, NDC, member likened Bawumia to Jesus in heaven and described him as a credible Northerner who was "still standing tall."

Atubiga's views were contained in a Facebook post dated November 14, which read: "Dr. Bawumia is clean as Jesus in heaven. He is one of our credible northerners still standing tall. show us your saint and I will show the Cottonwood in the (ANNUS)."

Background

Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry was implicated in the 'Galamsey Economy' investigative documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on November 14.

The minister was captured on tape making comments to the effect that access by investors to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could be facilitated at a cost of US$200,000.

Bawumia has dispelled the allegations and insisted that his integrity remains his most cherished asset in life.

"My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities," Bawumia said in a post calling for the minister's dismissal.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since terminated Adu Boahen's appointment and referred the contents of the investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

