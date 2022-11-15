3 hours ago

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has stated that Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, Executive Assistant & Head of Social Media, Office of the President, is part of the country's problem and not the solution.

The Presidential Staffer had earlier chastised Kweku Baako and his protégé, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, for recording people and using voice-over to tell stories to suit their narrative - in reference to Anas' investigative documentaries.

He critiqued the modus operandi of the investigative journalist because he did the same thing to Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former GFA President in the investigative documentary dubbed 'Number 12.'

"I’m soo soo disappointed in my senior brother and mentor Abdul Malik Kweku Baako. Anas Aremeyaw Anas was my classmate at Secondary School and still a very good friend of mine.

"Recording people and editing the recording with your own voice-over to suit your story is nothing but share wickedness and evil. He did it to Kwasi Nyantakyi and the country looked on. All I can say is that, we are all in the hands of the Lord," Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe wrote on his Facebook timeline. He has since deleted the post.

But it was on the now deleted post that Abdul Malik Kweku Baako responded: “You're part of the PROBLEM. And not the SOLUTION! Respectfully!"

Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry was exposed in the latest undercover investigative piece by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline barely a few hours before the showing of his investigative piece on November 14 noted that the minister made some shocking revelations to his team in a hotel in UAE, when they posed as possible investors.

He said, Adu Boahen alleged the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will require about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

He said, when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister in the UAE, he spoke about Bawumia's financial demands before agreeing to assist any investor.

“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is quoted to have said.

But Dr. Bawumia in a statement on Monday, November 14, denied the accusations and called for an investigation into the allegations.

Source: Ghanaweb