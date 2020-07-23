2 hours ago

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has dismissed reports that the judges who were dismissed following a judicial corruption scandal exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas have been reinstated.

It will be recalled that Anas Aremeyaw Anas, during one of his investigative missions, unearthed a rot in Ghana's judicial system.

Anas' undercover work showed some judges taking bribes to skew their verdict while others also conducted themselves in a manner that brought the judiciary into disrepute.

The former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood, instituted a Committee of Inquiry into the issue and found the judges guilty, therefore, dismissing them from the courts they presided over.

Kweku Baako, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", stated that he has stumbled on a report recently circulating on social media which claims the judges have been reinstalled to their positions.

According to him, the reports are "fake news peddled by bogus informants".

"My checks, specially with the General Legal Council, showed that was actually fake story. And the bloody truth is that the Chief Justice doesn't have the power, authority or mandate to have done what was attributed to him. The truth is none of those dismissed judges has been reinstated," he added.

He, however, disclosed a petition was made to the Chief Justice after the judges were dismissed to ascertain if they could practice as lawyers because their dismissal doesn't affect their role as lawyers.

He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that, after examining the petition, the Chief Justice reissued "their certificates to practice as lawyers" and not as judges.

Watch his full submissions below: